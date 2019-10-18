UrduPoint.com
EU Leaders Call For Cooperation MH17 Crash Investigation

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The European Council called on all states to cooperate with investigators probing the deadly crash of Malaysian Boeing MH17 in eastern Ukraine.

"With reference to the conclusions of 20 June 2019, the European Council reiterates its full support for all efforts to establish truth, justice and accountability for the victims of the downing of MH17 and their next of kin and calls on all States to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation in accordance with UNSC Resolution 2166," the council said in its conclusions on the first day of the summit late on Thursday.

The resolution the council was referring to calls for a thorough and independent international probe into the crash.

The flight MH17 crashed with 298 people on board on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine, while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam, leaving no survivors. Ukraine and self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's southeast have blamed each other for the downing of Malaysia Airlines plane.

The crash is being investigated by the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT). It has concluded that the aircraft was downed by a missile originating from the Russian Armed Forces. The Russian Foreign Ministry refuted the conclusions as groundless and called the investigation biased.

Moreover, Moscow said it had provided documents showing that the missile belonged to Ukraine to the Netherlands.

