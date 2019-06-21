(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The European Council said in its strategic agenda for 2019-2024 adopted at the recent summit that the bloc must improve protection of its communication networks against external interference to address threats of hybrid and cyberattacks.

"The EU must ensure a coordinated response to hybrid and cyber threats and strengthen its cooperation with relevant international actors. The European Council welcomes the adoption of a new framework for targeted restrictive measures, and the work on coordinated attribution at EU level in the context of the cyber diplomacy toolbox, to better deter and respond to cyber-attacks," the statement said following the Thursday summit.

The statement called on EU member states to work on measures to thwart external threats to the bloc's communication networks.

"It invites the EU institutions, together with the Member States, to work on measures to enhance the resilience and improve the security culture of the EU against cyber and hybrid threats from outside the EU, and to better protect the EU's information and communication networks, and its decision-making processes, from malicious activities of all kinds," the document added.

The statement also stipulated that Brussels needed to ensure effective control over the bloc's external borders and to improve functioning of the Schengen zone.