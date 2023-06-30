Open Menu

EU Leaders Call On Commission To Prepare Report On EU-Turkey Relations After May Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2023 | 06:50 PM

EU Leaders Call on Commission to Prepare Report on EU-Turkey Relations After May Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) EU leaders call on the European Commission and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to evaluate the bilateral relations with Turkey in the aftermath of the recent elections in the country, the European Council said on Friday.

"In light of the recent elections in Turkiye, the European Council invites the High Representative (for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell) and Commission to submit a report to the European Council on the state of play of EU-Turkiye relations, building on the instruments and options identified by the European Council, and with a view to proceeding in a strategic and forward-looking manner," the statement read.

The bloc previously prepared conclusions on its relations with Turkey in two separate documents, issued in March and June 2021.

Turkey, which has had strained relations with the European Union in recent years, held both parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected in the runoff on May 28 with 52.14% of the vote.

Related Topics

Turkey Vote European Union Tayyip Erdogan March May June

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

19 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

20 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

20 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

20 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

20 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

21 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

23 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

24 hours ago

More Stories From World