EU Leaders Call on Commission to Prepare Report on EU-Turkey Relations After May Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) EU leaders call on the European Commission and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to evaluate the bilateral relations with Turkey in the aftermath of the recent elections in the country, the European Council said on Friday.

"In light of the recent elections in Turkiye, the European Council invites the High Representative (for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell) and Commission to submit a report to the European Council on the state of play of EU-Turkiye relations, building on the instruments and options identified by the European Council, and with a view to proceeding in a strategic and forward-looking manner," the statement read.

The bloc previously prepared conclusions on its relations with Turkey in two separate documents, issued in March and June 2021.

Turkey, which has had strained relations with the European Union in recent years, held both parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected in the runoff on May 28 with 52.14% of the vote.