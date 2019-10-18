UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Leaders Condemn Turkey's Operation In N. Syria, Call For End To Military Action

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 06:10 AM

EU Leaders Condemn Turkey's Operation in N. Syria, Call for End to Military Action

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The European Council condemned Turkey's military operation in northern Syria, noted the Turkish-US deal to suspend the offensive and called for ending military action in the area.

On October 9, Turkey launched cross-border security Operation Peace Spring against Kurdish-led militia, which Ankara sees as terrorists, and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia). On Thursday, US Vice President Mike Pence said the United States and Turkey had reached an agreement to implement a 120-hour ceasefire in northeast Syria to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish People's Protection Units' (YPG) forces.

"The EU condemns Turkeyʼs unilateral military action in North East Syria which causes unacceptable human suffering, undermines the fight against Daʼesh and threatens heavily European security.

The European Council notes tonightʼs US-Turkey announcement on a pause for all military operations. It again urges Turkey to end its military action, to withdraw its forces and to respect international humanitarian law," the Council said in conclusions on the results of the first day of the EU leaders summit in Brussels late on Thursday.

The European Council recalled that the EU member states had decided to end arms export licensing to Turkey amid its Operating Peace Spring.

"The European Union remains engaged in its efforts towards effectively addressing the serious humanitarian and refugee crisis in light of evolving needs, including by supporting those Member States that are facing the most serious challenges in terms of migratory flows in the Eastern Mediterranean," the document added.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey European Union Brussels Ankara United States October All Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

6 hours ago

UAE Rulers condole with Saudi King over pilgrim de ..

6 hours ago

UAE participates in 141st Assembly of IPU in Serbi ..

6 hours ago

Exports, economy graph increasing by better polici ..

6 hours ago

Trump Says US-Turkish Ceasefire Saved Kurdish Live ..

6 hours ago

National Bank of Pakistan collecting Rs25 instead ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.