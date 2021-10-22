EU Leaders Confirm Readiness to Adopt Personal Sanctions Against Belarus

The EU leaders have confirmed readiness to further adopt personal sanctions against Belarus over the influx of migrants during a meeting on Friday, the European Council said

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The EU leaders have confirmed readiness to further adopt personal sanctions against Belarus over the influx of migrants during a meeting on Friday, the European Council said.

"The EU will continue countering the ongoing hybrid attack launched by the Belarusian regime, including by adopting further restrictive measures against persons and legal entities, in line with its gradual approach, as a matter of urgency," the council said in a document.