EU Leaders Decide to Remove Weber From Race for EU Commission Leadership - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Manfred Weber, the conservative frontrunner in the race for the European Commission presidency, will not be chosen for the job, as agreed by EU leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit, media have reported.

The German Die Welt newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources, that German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has repeatedly expressed her support for the European People's Party group (EPP Group) candidate, had backed the decision made by the EU leaders at the Osaka meeting, chaired by European Council President Donald Tusk.

The decision had been coordinated with the European Parliament group leaders, the newspaper added.

In the coming two days, the EU heads of state and government would discuss if they should nominate another EPP candidate or the social-democrat candidate, Frans Timmermans, who is the first vice-president of the present commission, the newspaper pointed out.

The current commission's mandate will expire late this year, so the EU leaders are currently engaged in discussions on who will take over from incumbent European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker with Timmermans and Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager considered among the main candidates.

However, none of the candidacies had managed to secure a majority at the vote held by the EU heads of state and government at the European Council summit last week.