UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Leaders Demanding UK To Make Significant Concessions To Reach Trade Deal - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:17 PM

EU Leaders Demanding UK to Make Significant Concessions to Reach Trade Deal - Reports

European Union leaders are expected to tell UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that London will have to make significant concessions for both sides to come to a wide-ranging free trade agreement by the end of the year, when the current Brexit transition period ends, according to a draft statement from Brussels seen by The Guardian newspaper on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) European Union leaders are expected to tell UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that London will have to make significant concessions for both sides to come to a wide-ranging free trade agreement by the end of the year, when the current Brexit transition period ends, according to a draft statement from Brussels seen by The Guardian newspaper on Thursday.

The European Council is currently holding a summit in Brussels and the ongoing negotiations with the UK are expected to be at the top of the agenda. In the draft statement, EU leaders are demanding that the UK "make the necessary moves" in order for progress to be made, as quoted by the newspaper.

Johnson's government drew the ire of the European Union by publishing the Internal Market Bill in September, which looks to alter certain state aid and customs regulations in Northern Ireland that were agreed in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

"As regards the internal market bill tabled by the UK government, the European council recalls that the withdrawal agreement and its protocols must be fully and timely implemented," the draft EU statement read, as quoted by the newspaper.

Johnson said back in September that the UK and the EU have until October 15 to conclude their free trade deal or face the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, which will see World Trade Organization rules apply.

Speaking after the EU's General Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg on Wednesday, Simon Coveney, Ireland's deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, said that London and Brussels still have several weeks, not days, to reach a deal.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World European Union Brussels London Luxembourg Progress Ireland United Kingdom Brexit September October Market From Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Lavrov to Meet With Secretary General of Council o ..

3 minutes ago

Oil Product Supplies in EU Resurged by August Amid ..

3 minutes ago

PODA held 13th annual conference to recognize Rura ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan to welcome investment by American compani ..

3 minutes ago

Illegal plot allotment reference adjourned till No ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Delivers 3rd Arms Batch to CAR, Armored Veh ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.