EU Leaders Discuss Response to Partial Mobilization in Russia, Referenda - EU Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Leaders of the European Union countries have discussed possible response to Russia's partial mobilization and approval of referenda in Donbas and other regions, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the partial mobilization amid the military operation in Ukraine and also voiced support for referenda on joining Russian announced on Tuesday in the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as well as in the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine.

"This is an action that will result in reaction from our part. So, this week attention is very much on New York, on the UN GA. The EU member-states have already held a coordination meeting, where discussions have been held in terms of the EU response to the continuation of the war of aggression against Ukraine. This includes all aspects of the aggression the war crimes committed, the referenda, the discoveries of mass-burial sights and of course it also includes the recent announcement of the patrial mobilization of Russia," Stano said during a briefing.

The spokesman declined to specify the details of the EU leaders response, citing the confidentiality of discussions, but explained that appropriate measures would be announced "when the time comes.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu clarified on Wednesday that the partial mobilization was primarily needed to control the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) wide line of contact with Ukrainian forces in Russian-controlled territories. The minister specified that Russia had a mobilization resource of 25 million people who served in the army and have combat experience, while the partial mobilization requires only 1% of that number, or about 300,000 reservists.

On Tuesday, the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR. LPR) as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson said that they would hold referendums on accession to Russia from September 23-27.

The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding self-determination referendums. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the two breakaway republics.