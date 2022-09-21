UrduPoint.com

EU Leaders Discuss Response To Partial Mobilization In Russia, Referenda - EU Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

EU Leaders Discuss Response to Partial Mobilization in Russia, Referenda - EU Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Leaders of the European Union countries have discussed possible response to Russia's partial mobilization and approval of referenda in Donbas and other regions, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the partial mobilization amid the military operation in Ukraine and also voiced support for referenda on joining Russian announced on Tuesday in the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as well as in the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine.

"This is an action that will result in reaction from our part. So, this week attention is very much on New York, on the UN GA. The EU member-states have already held a coordination meeting, where discussions have been held in terms of the EU response to the continuation of the war of aggression against Ukraine. This includes all aspects of the aggression the war crimes committed, the referenda, the discoveries of mass-burial sights and of course it also includes the recent announcement of the patrial mobilization of Russia," Stano said during a briefing.

The spokesman declined to specify the details of the EU leaders response, citing the confidentiality of discussions, but explained that appropriate measures would be announced "when the time comes.

"

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu clarified on Wednesday that the partial mobilization was primarily needed to control the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) wide line of contact with Ukrainian forces in Russian-controlled territories. The minister specified that Russia had a mobilization resource of 25 million people who served in the army and have combat experience, while the partial mobilization requires only 1% of that number, or about 300,000 reservists.

On Tuesday, the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR. LPR) as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson said that they would hold referendums on accession to Russia from September 23-27.

The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding self-determination referendums. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the two breakaway republics.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Ukraine Russia European Union Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk Donetsk Independence New York February September All From Million

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

4 minutes ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

1 hour ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

2 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

2 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.