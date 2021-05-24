UrduPoint.com
EU Leaders Discuss Russia, Belarus Without Gadgets For Confidentiality

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:40 PM

EU Leaders Discuss Russia, Belarus Without Gadgets for Confidentiality

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel asked the European leaders to hold a discussion of the issues of Belarus and Russia without electronic devices to ensure confidentiality, Michel's spokesman Barend Leyts said on Monday.

EU leaders on Monday are discussing relations with Russia, as well as the response to the landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk and the detention of its passengers Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend, Russian citizen Sofia Sapega.

"To ensure the confidentiality of the discussion on #Belarus and on #Russia at #EUCO @eucopresident requested that the debate be conducted without electronic devices. Update will follow after the debate.," Leyts said on Twitter.

More Stories From World

