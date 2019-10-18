UrduPoint.com
EU Leaders Endorse Potential Sanctions Against Turkey For Drilling Off Cyprus' Coast

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The European Council supported a plan to introduce sanctions against Turkey for its drilling in Cyprus' Exclusive Economic Zone.

"The European Council also endorses the Council conclusions of 14 October 2019 on Turkeyʼs illegal drilling activities in Cyprusʼ Exclusive Economic Zone and reaffirms its solidarity with Cyprus," the council said in conclusions on the results of the first day of the EU leaders' summit in Brussels late on Thursday.

The document referred to the decision made by the Council of the European Union on Monday to introduce a framework regime of restrictive measures against those involved in Turkey's drilling for hydrocarbons off Cyprus' coast. The legislative body then invited the European Commission to present proposals on the measures.

