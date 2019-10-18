UrduPoint.com
EU Leaders Expect Suspension Of Ankara's Syria Operation To Bring Regional Peace - Merkel

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 06:28 PM

EU Leaders Expect Suspension of Ankara's Syria Operation to Bring Regional Peace - Merkel

The European Council is hoping that a suspension of Ankara's operation in Northern Syria agreed with the help of the United States can contribute to settling the regional conflict, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The European Council is hoping that a suspension of Ankara's operation in Northern Syria agreed with the help of the United States can contribute to settling the regional conflict, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday.

"We now have to see whether the ceasefire approved with the help of US administration yesterday will help contribute to settling the conflict, which of course we would wish to see," Merkel told reporters.

