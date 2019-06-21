EU Leaders Fail to Agree on Leadership Candidacies, to Gather Again on June 30 - Tusk

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The European Council President, Donald Tusk, said the EU heads of state and government had failed to agree on candidacies for key positions within the bloc's leadership, saying that a special summit dedicated to this issue will be convened on June 30.

"There was no majority on any candidate ... [The council] will meet again on the 30th of June," Tusk told a press conference on the results of the first day of the June European Council summit.