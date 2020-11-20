UrduPoint.com
EU Leaders Have Not Discussed Deliveries Of Russia Vaccine To Hungary - EU Commission Head

Fri 20th November 2020

EU Leaders Have Not Discussed Deliveries of Russia Vaccine to Hungary - EU Commission Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Leaders of the EU member states have not discussed deliveries of the Russian coronavirus vaccine to Hungary during the video conference, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said.

On Thursday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the country had received samples of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

"No, this was not a topic in this VTC," she said on late Thursday.

She added that any vaccine that would be used in the European Union had to receive the authorization of the European Medicines Agency.

More Stories From World

