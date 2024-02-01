EU leaders heap pressure on Orban in Ukraine aid showdown

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) EU leaders on Thursday piled pressure on Viktor Orban to drop his veto on 50 billion Euros in aid for Ukraine, as the unpredictable Hungarian leader once more took centre stage at a crunch summit in Brussels.

The latest EU showdown took place against the backdrop of swelling protests by European farmers, who clogged roads around the summit with 1,300 tractors in a show of strength, lighting fires and pulling down a city statue.

Orban -- Russia's closest ally in the EU -- sparked fury from his 26 counterparts in the bloc by thwarting a December deal to keep the desperately needed funds flowing to Kyiv nearly two years into Moscow's invasion.

Speaking on arrival at the summit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the goal should be a unanimous agreement on maintaining the aid.

"We need an agreement at 27," he told reporters. "We shouldn't look out for workarounds."

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte struck an upbeat tone, saying he was "cautiously optimistic" that a deal could be found if Hungary was willing to compromise.

But facing down Orban, a veteran of numerous run-ins with Brussels, will not be easy and the political arm-wrestling in the EU capital is set to last for hours.

Ever image-conscious, the Hungarian nationalist sought to capitalise on the anger of farmers -- whose grievances include the flood of cheaper Ukrainian imports triggered by the conflict -- sharing a video online of himself visiting them Wednesday night.

"It's a European mistake that the voice of people is not taken seriously, they are not taken seriously by the leaders," Orban said.

Just before the summit kicked off he held what he called a "casual morning conversation" with Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel.