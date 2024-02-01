EU Leaders Heap Pressure On Orban In Ukraine Aid Showdown
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) EU leaders on Thursday piled pressure on Viktor Orban to drop his veto on 50 billion Euros in aid for Ukraine, as the unpredictable Hungarian leader once more took centre stage at a crunch summit in Brussels.
The latest EU showdown took place against the backdrop of swelling protests by European farmers, who clogged roads around the summit with 1,300 tractors in a show of strength, lighting fires and pulling down a city statue.
Orban -- Russia's closest ally in the EU -- sparked fury from his 26 counterparts in the bloc by thwarting a December deal to keep the desperately needed funds flowing to Kyiv nearly two years into Moscow's invasion.
Speaking on arrival at the summit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the goal should be a unanimous agreement on maintaining the aid.
"We need an agreement at 27," he told reporters. "We shouldn't look out for workarounds."
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte struck an upbeat tone, saying he was "cautiously optimistic" that a deal could be found if Hungary was willing to compromise.
But facing down Orban, a veteran of numerous run-ins with Brussels, will not be easy and the political arm-wrestling in the EU capital is set to last for hours.
Ever image-conscious, the Hungarian nationalist sought to capitalise on the anger of farmers -- whose grievances include the flood of cheaper Ukrainian imports triggered by the conflict -- sharing a video online of himself visiting them Wednesday night.
"It's a European mistake that the voice of people is not taken seriously, they are not taken seriously by the leaders," Orban said.
Just before the summit kicked off he held what he called a "casual morning conversation" with Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel.
Recent Stories
India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO
ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections
Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4
PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5
Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi
ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
More Stories From World
-
Myanmar enters fourth year of post-coup crisis3 minutes ago
-
Polish PM says open to snap elections if president 'interferes' with govt13 minutes ago
-
Pakistani student graduated from China contributes to Sino-Pak friendship23 minutes ago
-
US slams attack on Sibi election rally, saying Pakistanis have right to choose their leader 'without ..23 minutes ago
-
Chinese enterprises welcomed to invest in Pakistan’s huge market33 minutes ago
-
Ukraine spy chief vows more attacks on Russian infrastructure1 hour ago
-
Russia hits Ukraine medical facility injuring four: ministry2 hours ago
-
Japanese airliners 'clip wings', no injuries3 hours ago
-
Blazers spoil Lillard's return to Portland, Durant's Suns eclipse Nets3 hours ago
-
Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to manslaughter over 'Rust' shooting3 hours ago
-
Coal-rich Chinese province upgrades coke production facilities3 hours ago
-
China's general public budget revenue tops 21 trln yuan in 20233 hours ago