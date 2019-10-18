EU Leaders Hold Off on Albania, North Macedonia at Latest Summit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The European Union leaders failed to reach a unanimous decision on Albania 's and North Macedonia 's accession talks at their latest summit, so the mood was somewhat somber when Jean-Claude Juncker was saying goodbye at his last conference as President of the European Commission.

EU leaders failed to unanimously greenlight accession talks for Albania and Macedonia, but the two countries "are not to blame for this," European Council President Tusk said at a press conference after the summit.

"Both countries have the right to stat EU negotiations as of today. They are ready. Unfortunately, a few member states are not ready yet," Tusk told reporters, adding that he considered the decision "a mistake."

He implored the two EU hopefuls, however, not to give up.

"I fully understand your frustration, because you did your share and we haven't. The EU is a complex political entity, and it is true that sometimes it takes too long to decide. But I have absolutely no doubt that one day you will become full members of the European Union," he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron offered a contrasting point of view no enlargement until the EU is reformed.

French National Rally (RN) party may be Macron's adversary on many issues, but seems to agree with him on this one.

"Our group is hostile to any further enlargement on principle. We believe that the more states there will be in the European Union, the worse its functioning will become, the more complicated and inefficient," Gilles Lebreton, a member of the European Parliament and of the RN, told Sputnik.

The EU has already criticized Turkey's operation in North Syria, and the latest summit of the leaders did not result in any policy U-turns.

According to Macron, the way Turkey's plan unfolded, with the United States withdrawing first and leaving behind Kurdish fighters they previously supported, reflected badly on NATO.

"I think this weakens, in the long-term, our credibility regarding finding partners on the ground, who fought on our side believing that they would be protected in the long run. We need to be clear. This calls into question the functioning of NATO as well," Macron said.

Tusk slammed the suspension of Ankara's operation in Northern Syria agreed with the help of the United States.

"The so-called ceasefire, this is not what we expected. In fact, it's not a ceasefire, it's a demand of capitulation of the Kurds. I think we have to be very consistent here ... call for Turkey to put a permanent end to its military action immediately and to withdraw its forces and to respect international humanitarian law," Tusk told reporters.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel showed slightly more optimism in expressing hope that the ceasefire would "help contribute to settling the conflict."

The fate of a new Brexit deal, announced by the EU and the UK yesterday, now rests with the UK parliament, which will have a special sitting on Saturday. The bill passed by the House of Commons recently suggests that the government would have to ask the EU for a delay if there was no deal by October 19.

Merkel has reportedly told other EU leaders that a delay would have to be considered if the UK parliament rejected the deal. Macron, on the contrary, appeared very much against any delays at the press conference after the summit.

"I think that the deadline of October 31 should be respected," the French president said, adding that he did not believe a new delay could be given.

The October 31 date is a delay itself, granted after the UK failed to meet the original deadline of March 29.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who assumed office in July, has insisted the country would leave on October 31.

Regarding Johnson's personality, Macron said: "He is sometimes colorful, but we all can be this way sometimes."

"He is who he is, but he is a leader who can think strategically, I believe, and who demonstrated his commitment and willingness to work. So I believe that those who did not take him seriously were wrong," Macron concluded.

Jean-Claude Juncker got emotional at his last press conference as president of the European Commission.

"I will remain proud until the end of my life to have been able to serve Europe," Juncker said, with a catch in his voice. The room erupted in applause.

EU leaders will next meet on December 12, with Ursula von der Leyen heading the commission and Charles Michel at the helm of the council.