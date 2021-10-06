UrduPoint.com

EU Leaders Hold Strategic Discussion On Bloc's Role On Int'l Stage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 03:30 PM

KRANJ, Slovenia, Oct 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The leaders of European Union (EU) held a strategic discussion on Tuesday on the bloc's role on the international stage in light of the recent developments in Afghanistan, the AUKUS security partnership and the evolution of EU relations with China.

The gathering, an informal European Council working dinner in Slovenia's Kranj, took place on the eve of the EU-Western Balkans summit.

"We are totally committed to the multilateral approach and we are convinced that we need strong partners, strong allies," the President of the European Council Charles Michel told reporters upon his arrival to the meeting.

"Relations with strategic partners, including our transatlantic partners, and emerging powers have to be a key component of a robust foreign policy," Michel had said ahead of the informal meeting and the summit in an invitation letter to the members of the European Council.

On Wednesday, the EU leaders will meet six Western Balkan partners which hope to join the bloc, namely Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo.

In his invitation letter, Michel said that the summit will focus on intensifying EU's engagement to foster the region's recovery and sustainable development, as well as on further deepening the political dialogue with the Western Balkans, security cooperation and strategic engagement towards strong, stable and united Europe.

"This would also be an important occasion to discuss how to ensure the stability of the region, strengthen regional cooperation and resolve regional conflicts," Michel said in the letter.

