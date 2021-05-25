EU Leaders Instruct Borrell to Prepare Report on Relations With Russia for Summit in June

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) EU leaders have instructed EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to prepare a report on relations with Russia for the summit in June, according to conclusions of the European summit.

"The European Council reaffirms its commitment to the five principles governing EU policy vis-a-vis Russia.

It invites the High Representative and the Commission to present a report with policy options on EU-Russia relations, in line with these principles, with a view to its meeting in June 2021," the document said.