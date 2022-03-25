UrduPoint.com

EU Leaders Instruct European Commission To Study Effectiveness Of Sanctions Against Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2022 | 07:20 AM

EU Leaders Instruct European Commission to Study Effectiveness of Sanctions Against Russia

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Friday that European leaders have instructed the European Commission to study the effectiveness of sanctions already in place against Russia and to consider additional sanctions.

"The European Commission must study the impact of sanctions, to check whether anything must be clarified in the existing measures... Currently, the priority is to close the weak points and to prevent possible circumvention of sanctions. The European Commission has been instructed to study this issue in detail," De Croo told journalists.

He added that the European Commission must consider additional sanctions against Moscow, saying that the Russian side must be more affected by sanctions than the European one.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Im ..

UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Imposing Sanctions - Spokesperso ..

8 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

8 hours ago
 Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorist ..

Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorists in North Waziristan

8 hours ago
 EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid preven ..

EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid prevention jab

8 hours ago
 President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani l ..

President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani leadership on national day

8 hours ago
 Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situatio ..

Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situation in Karabakh - Defense Minist ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>