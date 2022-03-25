EU Leaders Instruct European Commission to Study Effectiveness of Sanctions Against Russia

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Friday that European leaders have instructed the European Commission to study the effectiveness of sanctions already in place against Russia and to consider additional sanctions.

"The European Commission must study the impact of sanctions, to check whether anything must be clarified in the existing measures... Currently, the priority is to close the weak points and to prevent possible circumvention of sanctions. The European Commission has been instructed to study this issue in detail," De Croo told journalists.

He added that the European Commission must consider additional sanctions against Moscow, saying that the Russian side must be more affected by sanctions than the European one.