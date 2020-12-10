UrduPoint.com
EU Leaders May Decide To Raise Bloc's Emissions Reduction Target For Next Decade - Michel

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 01:50 AM

EU Leaders May Decide to Raise Bloc's Emissions Reduction Target for Next Decade - Michel

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The EU leaders may agree to boost the bloc's CO2 emission reduction goals for the next 10 years during the upcoming European Council summit in Brussels, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

The two-day summit will start on Thursday. The EU countries will meet in Brussels to discuss a slew of issues including further steps in tackling COVID-19, climate change, security and external relations.

"Our afternoon session will be dedicated to climate change. An agreement on an enhanced emissions reduction target of at least 55% by 2030 is within our grasp. Work on the best way to get to this ambitious target is well under way.

This would be a major achievement and would underpin our claim to play a leading role in fighting climate change," Michel wrote in an invitation letter.

Last month, the EU legislature held a plenary session as part of preparations for the summit, which is set to make a final decision on the 1.1 trillion euro ($1.3 trillion) budget for 2021-2027. While the initial target level for the 2030 milestone was set at 40 percent reduction of emissions, the European Commission called for making it 55 percent and the European Parliament voted to make it 60 percent while the World Wide Fund urged for as much of a reduction as 65 percent.

