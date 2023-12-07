Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) European leaders met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday for talks dominated by divisions between the bloc and its largest economic partner over everything.

China and the EU have ramped up diplomatic engagement this year in an attempt to steer post-pandemic recovery and repair damaged ties, with a number of its commissioners visiting Beijing to restart high-level dialogue.

China's state news agency Xinhua reported Thursday morning that President Xi had kicked off talks with EU chiefs Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen in the capital.

The bloc says it hopes Thursday's meetings between the EU leaders and Beijing's top brass -- their first in person in more than four years -- will provide a chance to discuss areas of common interest such as climate change and health.