EU Leaders Meet in Brussels for Tense Summit to Define Best Equipped for Top Posts

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) European leaders gathered in Brussels on Thursday for a major two-day summit that could result in naming those who would take the top jobs in the 28-member union, however, the consensus may be hard to be reached since Germany and France have their own candidates for the positions.

The main posts up for grabs are the president of the European Commission, currently occupied by Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Council (the position is held by Donald Tusk) and EU foreign policy chief (Federica Mogherini).

The council's president will serve a two-and-a-half-year term and is due to take office December 1. The commission's head will hold the position for five years, starting from November 1. Mogherini's successor will also start a five-year term on November 1.

However, the prospects of choosing those who would fill the top EU jobs at once are grim. Even German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted this.

"We have to talk about [candidates] in connection with the task of the EU Council to propose the European Parliament the candidacy of the president of the European Commission. In Germany, both the CDU/CSU alliance [Merkel's Christian Democratic Union of Germany and Christian Social Union in Bavaria] and the Social Democratic Party of Germany recognize the principle of nominating their candidate, but the [EU] council does not accept this. I think that the report, which is due to be presented by Tusk, will present a number of difficulties. We will openly discuss this, it is possible there will be no result today," Merkel told reporters before the start of the meeting in the Belgian capital.

A month after the European Parliament elections, the bloc seems to be stuck tight between various parliamentary groups. The situation is aggravated by the fact that two allies, Germany and France, seem to be on the opposite sides of the barricade over the candidate who will replace Juncker.

Merkel expresses her support for Manfred Weber, a member of the Christian Social Union in Bavaria, her own party. Her French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, floats at other candidates including commission's Vice President Frans Timmermans, top Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier or Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

Vestager is considered one of the most competent candidates and most acceptable to all. She is a member of the Danish Social Liberal within the "Renew Europe" alliance (formerly known as The Group of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe or ALDE). Macron's La Republique En Marche! (LREM) party is a notable member of the alliance.

"Renew Europe, their new name, sounds a bit like 'Saving Private Ryan' to me ... but Guy Verhofstadt, their raucous leader in the European Parliament, is not Steven Spielberg .

.. He dreams about the job for himself, but he won't get it. Even in his own ranks, there is not much support for the Belgian ex-prime minister," UKIP Spokesperson for Defence Mike Hookem told Sputnik.

Vestager's potential rival, Timmermans, will not have bright prospects if chosen to lead after Juncker.

"it would be difficult for me to name the best candidate, but the worst is for sure Timmermans; an aggressive, old-school socialist, whose methods are unacceptable," Nicolas Bay, a member of France's National Rally party, told Sputnik.

Russia has always been on the menu during the EU meetings. This time there was no exception. According to the press release, "it will also be an occasion to mark five years since the downing of flight MH17."

The summit comes a day after a Dutch-led joint investigation team, which does not include Russia, concluded that the plane had been allegedly downed by a Buk missile that belonged to the Russian Armed Forces. Russia has stressed that it gave the Netherlands radar data and documents proving that the missile belonged to Ukraine, but the information was not taken into account.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stated that the accusations against Russia were baseless and the investigation was biased and one-sided. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pointed out that Russia was excluded from the investigation of the crash in the east of Ukraine, and Moscow could only recognize the results of the probe if it was a full-fledged participant.

Later on Thursday, the first official decision of the bloc was the extension of sanctions on Russia for what it considers to be an "annexation" of Crimea until June 2020. The restrictions include bans on imports of goods produced in Crimea and on investment in the region.

FAKE news, CLIMATE CHANGE, TURKEY

The issue of disinformation and cybersecurity will also be discussed at the event, according to the summit agenda.

"Leaders will also welcome the adoption of a new framework for targeted restrictive measures to respond to cyber attacks, as requested by the European Council in June 2018. They are expected to further emphasise the need to enhance resilience and improve the security culture of the EU institutions as regards cyber and hybrid threats from outside the EU," the statement says.

According to the agenda of the summit, the EU leaders are expected to discuss the EU's global climate action and Paris agreement, as well as Turkey's recent drilling off the coast of Cyprus. The latter has been a subject of verbal confrontations between Ankara and Brussels in recent months.

The second part of the summit is due to take place on Friday.