EU Leaders' Meetings With Putin 'Useful' - Lithuanian President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) This month's meetings of the French and German leaders with Russian President Vladimir Putin have been useful, the Lithuanian president said on Thursday.

"Bilateral meetings of EU leaders with Russian President were very useful," Gitanas Nauseda told reporters in a doorstep interview.

EU leaders gathered in Brussels for an hour-long informal summit to gauge the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border amid continuing media reports of a looming Russian "invasion."

Ahead of the talks, Nauseda met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss his recent visit to Moscow for talks with Putin. Scholz traveled to Russia on Tuesday, just a week after French President Emmanuel Macron.