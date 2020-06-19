EU leaders plan face-to-face summit in mid-July

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The 27 leaders of the European Union hope to resume face-to-face budget negotiations from next month, European Council chief Charles Michel said Friday, after their latest video conference.

"We intend to have a physical summit around the middle of July in Brussels," Michel said. Friday's talks were organised at a distance as a safety measure during the coronavirus pandemic.

The EU capitals are negotiating a huge stimulus package to kickstart the economy in the wake of the pandemic -- in parallel to the European Commission's seven-year budget framework.

Members are divided over how much to spend on the rescue plan and whether to dole it out as grants or as loans with conditions attached.

But Brussels officials hope that the log-jam can be cleared over the summer if the leaders are able to get together face-to-face in July.

"I will put on the table concrete proposals in order to try to take a decision. We are aware that is essential to take a decision as soon as possible," Michel said.