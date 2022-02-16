UrduPoint.com

EU Leaders Plan To Hold Urgent Informal Meeting On Ukraine On Thursday - EU Council

Leaders of the EU member states plan to hold an urgent informal meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, Barend Leyts, the spokesman for the European Council head, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Leaders of the EU member states plan to hold an urgent informal meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, Barend Leyts, the spokesman for the European Council head, said on Wednesday.

"Ahead of tomorrow's #EUAUSummit there will be a one hour informal meeting of the members of the European Council at 12:30 on a state of play of latest developments related to Russia/Ukraine," Leyts tweeted.

