EU Leaders Reach Agreement On Containing Energy Prices - Michel
Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2022 | 06:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Leaders of the European Union have reached an agreement on tackling the energy crisis and containing prices of energy, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday.
"#EUCO has reached an agreement on energy. Unity and solidarity prevail. Agreed to work on measures to contain energy prices for households and businesses," Michel said on Twitter.