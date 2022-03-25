EU Leaders Reaffirm Readiness to Expand Sanctions Against Russia, Belarus - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Leaders of European countries on Friday reaffirmed their readiness to expand restrictive measures already in place against Russia and Belarus, the European Council said in a statement.

"The European Union has so far adopted significant sanctions that are having a massive impact on Russia and Belarus, and remains ready to close loopholes and target actual and possible circumvention as well as to move quickly with further coordinated robust sanctions on Russia and Belarus to effectively thwart Russian abilities to continue the aggression," the statement read, following the end of the first day of the European Council for a discussion on Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

The Council also called on other countries "to align with those sanctions" and to prevent "any attempts to circumvent sanctions or to aid Russia by other means."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.