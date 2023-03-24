UrduPoint.com

EU Leaders Reassure Zelenskyy Of Support Necessary To 'Defeat' Russia - Macron

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 10:45 PM

EU Leaders Reassure Zelenskyy of Support Necessary to 'Defeat' Russia - Macron

EU leaders reassured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy they will help Ukraine win the conflict against Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) EU leaders reassured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy they will help Ukraine win the conflict against Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"After listening to Zelenskyy via video link, we reaffirmed our support and assistance to him in order to defeat Russian aggression. We will continue to help Ukraine at all levels - political, economic, military and humanitarian - for as long as it takes," Macron said after the European Council meeting in Brussels.

On Thursday, EU leaders supported a plan to accelerate the transfer of ammunition to Ukraine, joint purchases of artillery shells and the development of Europe's own military production capabilities.

Earlier in the week, the EU agreed on the two-billion-euro ($2.14 billion) plan to supply Ukraine with one million ammunition rounds.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The assistance includes air defense missiles, launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, anti-aircraft guns and various types of ammunition. The Kremlin has warned against further arms supplies that could mean the direct involvement of the US and NATO in the conflict.

