EU Leaders Say Moscow Yet To Show 'Genuine Willingness' To Peace In Ukraine - Document

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2022 | 05:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) European leaders see no Russia's "genuine willingness" to a fair and sustainable peace in Ukraine, according to the conclusions published on the European Council's website following the council's meeting on Thursday.

"The European Council reiterates that it is ready to support Ukraine's initiative for a just peace. To date, Russia has not shown any genuine willingness regarding a fair and sustainable peace," the document read.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations ultimately reached an impasse. In November, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Kiev was set on escalation, not peace talks. In December, the Kremlin expressed agreement with US statements that the resolution of the situation must be based on a fair and long-term peace, but at the same time, Moscow said it saw no prospects yet for negotiations on the settlement.

