EU Leaders Seek Mutual Recognition of Coronavirus Test Results

EU leaders agreed at the Brussels summit on Thursday to work toward creating a common framework for mutual recognition of COVID-19 test results and for the issuance of vaccination certificates

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) EU leaders agreed at the Brussels summit on Thursday to work toward creating a common framework for mutual recognition of COVID-19 test results and for the issuance of vaccination certificates.

"It [the Council] invites the Commission to present a proposal for a Council recommendation on a common framework for rapid antigen tests and for the mutual recognition of test results.

A coordinated approach to vaccination certificates should also be developed," the summit's conclusions read.

The measures will be taken in preparation for the gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions and the return to normal travel.

The 27-nation European Council welcomed the arrival of vaccines against the virus but stressed that the epidemic remained a public health concern and that more needed to be done to prevent further waves of infection.