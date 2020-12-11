UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Leaders Seek Mutual Recognition Of Coronavirus Test Results

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 12:28 AM

EU Leaders Seek Mutual Recognition of Coronavirus Test Results

EU leaders agreed at the Brussels summit on Thursday to work toward creating a common framework for mutual recognition of COVID-19 test results and for the issuance of vaccination certificates

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) EU leaders agreed at the Brussels summit on Thursday to work toward creating a common framework for mutual recognition of COVID-19 test results and for the issuance of vaccination certificates.

"It [the Council] invites the Commission to present a proposal for a Council recommendation on a common framework for rapid antigen tests and for the mutual recognition of test results.

A coordinated approach to vaccination certificates should also be developed," the summit's conclusions read.

The measures will be taken in preparation for the gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions and the return to normal travel.

The 27-nation European Council welcomed the arrival of vaccines against the virus but stressed that the epidemic remained a public health concern and that more needed to be done to prevent further waves of infection.

Related Topics

Brussels Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Updated: Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bil ..

45 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prince of Wales

45 minutes ago

UK Voices Concern Over Canadians Held for 2 Years ..

9 minutes ago

Unit 2 of Finland's Olkiluoto NPP Goes Into Emerge ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19-Related Death Toll in US Surpasses 290,00 ..

2 minutes ago

Efforts underway to ensure protection of human rig ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.