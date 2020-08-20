EU Leaders Should Cooperate With Russia on Belarus - French Government Official

Heads of the EU member states should work together with Russia to settle the ongoing political tensions in Belarus following the recent presidential election, French Junior Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune said in an interview with the French Le Parisien newspaper that was published on Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Heads of the EU member states should work together with Russia to settle the ongoing political tensions in Belarus following the recent presidential election, French Junior Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune said in an interview with the French Le Parisien newspaper that was published on Thursday.

Russia has been one of the largest political and economic partners for Belarus and the two states have even been seeking to create a so-called Union State. Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the crisis in Belarus in separate talks with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The Russian president stressed in both talks that foreign officials should refrain from interfering in Belarus' internal affairs in order to prevent the further escalation of the crisis. For his part, Macron urged Russia to contribute to "appeasement and dialogue" in Belarus.

"It is therefore very important that the leading European leaders speak directly to President Putin to say, LIKE the president of the Republic [Emmanuel Macron] did: we want to work with Russia [on Belarus crisis], do not make the wrong choice," Beaune said.

A wave of protests spread over major cities of Belarus after the Central Election Commission declared President Alexander Lukashenko the victor with over 80 percent of the vote in the presidential election held on August 9. The opposition believes that Lukashenko's main opponent, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, is the true winner.

In the early days of demonstrations, the police forces used tear gas, rubber bullets and other violent measures to disperse the crowds of protesters, but then dropped such methods.

According to official data, there have been over 6,700 detentions and hundreds of people injured during the first days of the rallies, with three fatal victims among protesters and more than 150 police officers among those injured.