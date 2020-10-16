EU Leaders Show Solidarity With Lithuania, Poland Over Minsk's Diplomatic Measures
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 07:11 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) EU leaders expressed their solidarity with Lithuania and Poland over Minsk's latest diplomatic measures, the conclusions of the EU summit showed on Friday.
Minsk has invited both countries to reduce their diplomatic presence in Belarus.
"The European Council endorses the Council conclusions of 12 October 2020 and expresses its solidarity with Lithuania and Poland in light of the retaliatory measures by Belarus. It condemns the continuing violence against peaceful protesters," the conclusions read.