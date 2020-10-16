EU leaders expressed their solidarity with Lithuania and Poland over Minsk's latest diplomatic measures, the conclusions of the EU summit showed on Friday

Minsk has invited both countries to reduce their diplomatic presence in Belarus.

"The European Council endorses the Council conclusions of 12 October 2020 and expresses its solidarity with Lithuania and Poland in light of the retaliatory measures by Belarus. It condemns the continuing violence against peaceful protesters," the conclusions read.