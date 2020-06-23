UrduPoint.com
EU Leaders Summit July 17-18 On Virus Recovery Package

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:47 PM

EU leaders summit July 17-18 on virus recovery package

The leaders of the 27 EU member states will meet in Brussels on July 17, their first physical summit since the coronavirus lockdown began, to discuss an economic recovery package

The two-day meeting was confirmed by a spokesman for European Council president and summit host Charles Michel, as capitals wrangle over the terms of the huge rescue plan.

The two-day meeting was confirmed by a spokesman for European Council president and summit host Charles Michel, as capitals wrangle over the terms of the huge rescue plan.

