EU Leaders Support Offer To Impose 30-day Ban On Entry To EU Over COVID-19 - Merkel

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 12:40 AM

EU Leaders Support Offer to Impose 30-day Ban on Entry to EU Over COVID-19 - Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) EU leaders have supported the proposal to introduce a 30-day ban on entry to the territories of the bloc's countries for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, adding that Germany will start implementing measure immediately.

"We all agreed with the proposal of the European Commission on entry to Europe from countries that are not members of the EU ... with the exception of the UK, that we introduce a ban on entry with very few exceptions, this must be ratified by the member states and will last for 30 days. And Germany is implementing it immediately," Merkel said following the video conference with EU leaders.

The chancellor added that the country's interior and foreign ministries were tasked with the ban implementation.

