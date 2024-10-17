Open Menu

EU Leaders Talk Tough On Migration, But Divided On Action

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 07:32 PM

EU leaders talk tough on migration, but divided on action

Migration was at the top of the agenda as EU leaders met in Brussels on Thursday, with most governments keen to display a tough stance after hard-right gains in several countries, but little agreement on a course of action

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Migration was at the top of the agenda as EU leaders met in Brussels on Thursday, with most governments keen to display a tough stance after hard-right gains in several countries, but little agreement on a course of action.

Talk of easing deportations, creating processing centres outside the European Union and speeding up implementation of a long-negotiated deal agreed on earlier this year have dominated the run-up to a summit that crystallised a rightward shift in the bloc's rhetoric.

Italy's hard-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hosted a mini-summit in Brussels just ahead of the main event to discuss a common approach with 10 like-minded countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands and Hungary and Greece.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen was also present.

"We recognise that we need to think out of the box in order to address this pressing concern," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told reporters.

But divisions remain among the bloc's 27 countries on the next steps, in particular a controversial idea of creating return "hubs" outside the EU.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed the concept as representing "very few small drops" -- and not a viable answer to the migration challenges of a large country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister German European Union Brussels Italy Netherlands Hungary Greece Denmark Event Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan loses opener in SAFF Championship

Pakistan loses opener in SAFF Championship

2 minutes ago
 Man awarded 10-year jail for drug trafficking

Man awarded 10-year jail for drug trafficking

2 minutes ago
 France's richest family, Red Bull in exclusive tal ..

France's richest family, Red Bull in exclusive talks for Paris FC takeover

25 minutes ago
 Global stocks climb as ECB cut rates and tech rebo ..

Global stocks climb as ECB cut rates and tech rebounds

27 minutes ago
 No non-Pakistani issued any CNIC or passport, stri ..

No non-Pakistani issued any CNIC or passport, stringent verification guards in p ..

26 minutes ago
 SHRC conducts inspection to Khairpur & Ghotki Pri ..

SHRC conducts inspection to Khairpur & Ghotki Prisons

26 minutes ago
PML-N leader, senior journalist discuss political ..

PML-N leader, senior journalist discuss political situation, journalists’ issu ..

26 minutes ago
 6 dead, 1,416 injured in 1,310 accidents in Punjab

6 dead, 1,416 injured in 1,310 accidents in Punjab

25 minutes ago
 SSIC's e-commerce website to promote Sindh's cultu ..

SSIC's e-commerce website to promote Sindh's cultural heritage: Sindh Minister f ..

25 minutes ago
 LGH introduces Paediatric Bronchoscopy facility

LGH introduces Paediatric Bronchoscopy facility

25 minutes ago
 SC issues written order regarding dams funds case

SC issues written order regarding dams funds case

25 minutes ago
 PAKSAT MM1 becomes operational

PAKSAT MM1 becomes operational

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World