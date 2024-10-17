EU leaders talk tough on migration, but divided on action

Migration was at the top of the agenda as EU leaders met in Brussels on Thursday, with most governments keen to display a tough stance after hard-right gains in several countries, but little agreement on a course of action

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Migration was at the top of the agenda as EU leaders met in Brussels on Thursday, with most governments keen to display a tough stance after hard-right gains in several countries, but little agreement on a course of action.

Talk of easing deportations, creating processing centres outside the European Union and speeding up implementation of a long-negotiated deal agreed on earlier this year have dominated the run-up to a summit that crystallised a rightward shift in the bloc's rhetoric.

Italy's hard-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hosted a mini-summit in Brussels just ahead of the main event to discuss a common approach with 10 like-minded countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands and Hungary and Greece.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen was also present.

"We recognise that we need to think out of the box in order to address this pressing concern," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told reporters.

But divisions remain among the bloc's 27 countries on the next steps, in particular a controversial idea of creating return "hubs" outside the EU.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed the concept as representing "very few small drops" -- and not a viable answer to the migration challenges of a large country.