UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Leaders Tasked Borrell With Calling Conference On Eastern Mediterranean - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:50 AM

EU Leaders Tasked Borrell With Calling Conference on Eastern Mediterranean - Statement

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The European Union leaders decided during the summit on Friday to task EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell with preparing an international conference on the Turkish drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, the joint statement said.

"The European Council asks the High Representative to take forward the proposal of a multilateral conference on the Eastern Mediterranean," the statement said.

Related Topics

European Union

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Morocco review regional ..

4 hours ago

UAE commends US recognition of Morocco’s soverei ..

4 hours ago

Foreigners own 8.4 billion shares in 6 real estate ..

5 hours ago

Updated: Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bil ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prince of Wales

6 hours ago

UK Voices Concern Over Canadians Held for 2 Years ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.