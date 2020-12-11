EU Leaders Tasked Borrell With Calling Conference on Eastern Mediterranean - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The European Union leaders decided during the summit on Friday to task EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell with preparing an international conference on the Turkish drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, the joint statement said.

"The European Council asks the High Representative to take forward the proposal of a multilateral conference on the Eastern Mediterranean," the statement said.