UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Leaders Tasked Borrell With Preparing Report On Ties With Turkey By March - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:00 AM

EU Leaders Tasked Borrell With Preparing Report on Ties With Turkey by March - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The European Union leaders decided during the summit on Friday to task EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell with preparing a report on the bloc's relations with Turkey by March 2021, the joint statement said.

"Recalling the 1-2 October European Council conclusions, the EU remains committed to defending its interests and those of its Member States as well as to upholding regional stability. In this respect, the European Council: ... invites the High Representative and the Commission, to submit a report on the state of play concerning the EU-Turkey political, economic and trade relations and on instruments and options on how to proceed, including on the extension of the scope of the above-mentioned decision for consideration at the latest at the March 2021 European Council," the statement said.

Related Topics

Turkey European Union March October

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Morocco review regional ..

4 hours ago

UAE commends US recognition of Morocco’s soverei ..

4 hours ago

Foreigners own 8.4 billion shares in 6 real estate ..

5 hours ago

Updated: Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bil ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prince of Wales

6 hours ago

UK Voices Concern Over Canadians Held for 2 Years ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.