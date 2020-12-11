EU Leaders Tasked Borrell With Preparing Report on Ties With Turkey by March - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The European Union leaders decided during the summit on Friday to task EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell with preparing a report on the bloc's relations with Turkey by March 2021, the joint statement said.

"Recalling the 1-2 October European Council conclusions, the EU remains committed to defending its interests and those of its Member States as well as to upholding regional stability. In this respect, the European Council: ... invites the High Representative and the Commission, to submit a report on the state of play concerning the EU-Turkey political, economic and trade relations and on instruments and options on how to proceed, including on the extension of the scope of the above-mentioned decision for consideration at the latest at the March 2021 European Council," the statement said.