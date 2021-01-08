UrduPoint.com
EU Leaders To Coordinate Anti-Coronavirus Measures Via Video Link On Jan 21 - Spokesperson

EU Leaders to Coordinate Anti-Coronavirus Measures Via Video Link on Jan 21 - Spokesperson

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The leaders of the European Union will discuss coordination on the anti-coronavirus measures at a videoconference on January 21, Barend Leyts, the spokesperson for the European Council President Charles Michel, said on Friday.

"On Thursday January 21 at 6pm [17:00 GMT] @eucopresident will chair a videoconference with #EU27 on #COVID19 coordination," Leyts wrote on his Twitter account.

On December 27, the European Union started vaccination against COVID-19 throughout the bloc. The EU has yet authorized the use of two COVID-19 vaccines: the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna vaccine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU had already contracted enough doses of COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate 380 million people, or 80 percent of the bloc's population.

