EU Leaders To Discuss Cybersecurity, Energy At Summit In Moldova - President Sandu

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 03:00 AM

EU Leaders to Discuss Cybersecurity, Energy at Summit in Moldova - President Sandu

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Cybersecurity and energy cooperation will dominate the agenda of the upcoming European Political Community (EPC) summit in Moldova, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said.

"Security is the most urgent topic... we will talk about what can be done for Ukraine, what can be done for Moldova... how to strengthen relations between states so that all problems can be resolved peacefully. We will discuss cybersecurity, as  this is a problem for many countries. Energy and energy security are also very important, we felt it ourselves, we will discuss how to accelerate transition to renewable energy, as well as diversification," Sandu said on TVR Moldova.

She said Moldova is also interested in attracting investment in the energy sector in order to reduce the cost of energy resources and to allow the authorities to spend budget money not on tariff compensation, but on other needs.

The Moldovan authorities are preparing for the June 1-2 summit of the European Political Community. The event will be held at Sandu's initiative. French President Emmanuel Macron suggested the idea of the EPC in May 2022.

