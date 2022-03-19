EU Leaders to Discuss Defense, Energy, Ukraine Next Week - Scholz

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The EU leaders will discuss strengthening the defense policy, the energy issues and the support for Ukraine next week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

"Next week, and also tonight, we will talk about concrete support for Ukraine. As before, we continue to support Ukraine, which so bravely stands against aggression ... In addition, we will talk about the consequences of Russian aggression on our actions as the European Union ... More specifically, we will be concerned with European security and energy security, because we must improve our defense capabilities - through investment, more effective cooperation in close coordination with the US and NATO," Scholz said before his meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Berlin.

The chancellor added that the EU leaders will also discuss high energy prices in the union and called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to ""immediately stop hostilities and withdraw intervention troops from the country (Ukraine)."

Sanchez said that the EU will act from a unified position in the face of Russia.