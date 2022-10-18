EU Leaders to Discuss Energy Crisis, Russia, China at Meeting in Brussels on October 20-21

The leaders of the European Union countries will discuss the energy crisis, relations with China and Russia's operation in Ukraine at the European Council's upcoming meeting in Brussels on October 20-21, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The leaders of the European Union countries will discuss the energy crisis, relations with China and Russia's operation in Ukraine at the European Council's upcoming meeting in Brussels on October 20-21, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday.

"The European Council meeting will start at 3pm (local time, 13:00 GMT) on Thursday 20 October. After our traditional exchange with the President of the European Parliament (Roberta Metsola), we will tackle the energy crisis and its economic implications," Michel said in a letter to the members of the European Council.

The EU leaders will also discuss Russia's actions in Ukraine, the introduction of an EU framework to cap the price of gas for electricity generation, as well as further assistance to Ukraine, according to the letter.

"We will also return to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine... At our meeting, I would like us to discuss our assistance to Ukraine, and address in particular Ukraine's immediate needs with a view to preparing it for this winter, as well as the sustainability of our mid- and long-term assistance," Michel said, adding that the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines will be on the meeting's agenda.

China and the relations between the EU and ASEAN will also be discussed at the European Council meeting, the president said.

"Lastly, in the light of the current geo-political context, we need to hold a strategic discussion on China, exchanging views on how we wish to frame this critical relationship in the future. I would like us to also discuss preparations for the EU-ASEAN summit, taking place on 14 December in Brussels," the letter said.

After the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global economy entered a period of turbulence in the form of energy, financial, employment and cost of living crises, which have only deepened following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24 and consequent Western sanctions.