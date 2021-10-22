UrduPoint.com

EU Leaders To Discuss Energy High Prices In December Again - Michel

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:09 PM

The EU leaders will discuss high energy prices during another meeting in December, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The EU leaders will discuss high energy prices during another meeting in December, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Friday.

"We in the European Council in December we will have an opportunity of revisiting the subject (energy prices) and we will better informed," Michel told a press conference.

