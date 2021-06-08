UrduPoint.com
EU Leaders To Discuss Importance Of Moscow's Support To Minsk - Borrell

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 08:46 PM

EU Leaders to Discuss Importance of Moscow's Support to Minsk - Borrell

Moscow's support is very important for Minsk, and this issue will be considered during discussions on EU-Russia relations at the next summit of EU leaders, bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Moscow's support is very important for Minsk, and this issue will be considered during discussions on EU-Russia relations at the next summit of EU leaders, bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"We know that Russian support ... is very much important for [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko. This will be taken into consideration by the European Council when they will discuss, in the next meeting, about our relationship with Russia, for sure," Borrell told the European Parliament.

