Moscow's support is very important for Minsk, and this issue will be considered during discussions on EU-Russia relations at the next summit of EU leaders, bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Moscow's support is very important for Minsk, and this issue will be considered during discussions on EU-Russia relations at the next summit of EU leaders, bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"We know that Russian support ... is very much important for [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko. This will be taken into consideration by the European Council when they will discuss, in the next meeting, about our relationship with Russia, for sure," Borrell told the European Parliament.