EU Leaders To Discuss Joint Response To Ryanair Incident - Merkel

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:18 AM

EU leaders will use the upcoming council meeting to come up with a joint response to the incident with Ryanair plane that had to make an emergency landing in Belarus, which led to the detention of a journalist, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday

Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel that is labeled extremist in Belarus, was detained in Minsk on Sunday, when his flight had to make an emergency landing in the Belarusian capital.

The bomb threat that caused the stop turned out to be fake.

"We will also discus what kind of measures we can take against Belarus as part of this joint response. This could be new [sanctions] lists, president [Alexander] Lukashenko is already on the list. There is also the issue of banning flights of the Belarusian airline and, of course, international investigation and freeing the detained," the chancellor said ahead of the council in a stream provided by the EU services.

