EU Leaders to Discuss Minsk Agreements, Extension of Russia Sanctions at Summit - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Leaders of EU member states will discuss Minsk agreements on east Ukraine settlement at the upcoming summit as well as whether to extend sanctions against Russia, an EU source told reporters.

The summit will take place on Thursday and Friday.

According to the source, so far not a single EU country has suggested canceling the sanctions at this week's summit.