UrduPoint.com

EU Leaders To Discuss New Measures Against Russia At Extraordinary Meeting On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 01:51 PM

EU Leaders to Discuss New Measures Against Russia at Extraordinary Meeting on Thursday

EU leaders will discuss new measures against Moscow in light of Russia's military operation in Ukraine at a extraordinary meeting later on Thursday, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) EU leaders will discuss new measures against Moscow in light of Russia's military operation in Ukraine at a extraordinary meeting later on Thursday, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said,

"President Michel of the European Council has urgently convened an extraordinary meeting of the European Council.

The EU leaders will meet later today to discuss the crisis and further restrictive measures that will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its action, in close coordination with our transatlantic partners," a joint statement of Michel and von der Leyen read.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

Need to create unity, promote brotherhood among ou ..

Need to create unity, promote brotherhood among our ranks: DG Rangers

42 seconds ago
 Belarus leader says his army not taking part in Uk ..

Belarus leader says his army not taking part in Ukraine invasion

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister lays wreath at Russia's war memoria ..

Prime Minister lays wreath at Russia's war memorial

2 minutes ago
 PITB, UHS sign contract to develop ‘Post Graduat ..

PITB, UHS sign contract to develop ‘Post Graduate Monitoring System’

19 minutes ago
 First play of PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi and Islamab ..

First play of PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will lock horns toda ..

37 minutes ago
 Poland calls for emergency NATO consultations

Poland calls for emergency NATO consultations

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>