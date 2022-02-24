EU Leaders to Discuss New Measures Against Russia at Extraordinary Meeting on Thursday

EU leaders will discuss new measures against Moscow in light of Russia's military operation in Ukraine at a extraordinary meeting later on Thursday, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said

"President Michel of the European Council has urgently convened an extraordinary meeting of the European Council.

The EU leaders will meet later today to discuss the crisis and further restrictive measures that will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its action, in close coordination with our transatlantic partners," a joint statement of Michel and von der Leyen read.