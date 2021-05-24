UrduPoint.com
EU Leaders To Discuss Potential Sanctions Against Belarus On Monday - Michel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 07:41 PM

The European Union leaders will discuss potential sanctions against Belarus over the incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk during the Monday meeting, European Council President Charles Michel said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The European Union leaders will discuss potential sanctions against Belarus over the incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk during the Monday meeting, European Council President Charles Michel said.

"What happened yesterday is an international scandal.

The life of European civilians were at risk yesterday. This is not acceptable and that's why we put the debate on sanctions on the table of the European Council. We are preparing different options, different possible measures, and I hope tonight we can take decisions on that," Michel said in a doorstop statement ahead of this evening's special meeting of the European Council.

