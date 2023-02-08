UrduPoint.com

EU Leaders To Discuss Russia Sanctions, Possible Use Of Frozen Assets On Thursday - Source

EU heads of state and government will discuss tougher sanctions against Russia and the possible use of frozen assets at a summit on Thursday, a senior European source told reporters in Brussels

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) EU heads of state and government will discuss tougher sanctions against Russia and the possible use of frozen assets at a summit on Thursday, a senior European source told reporters in Brussels.

The EU leaders will also discuss the issue of responsibility for what is happening in Ukraine and will sum up the assistance provided to Ukraine, he added.

