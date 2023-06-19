European Union leaders will discuss options for using Russia's frozen assets at the European Council summit in June, the European Commission's spokesperson, Christian Wigand, said on Monday

"On the public assets (of Russia) ...

we have now information from member states that more than 200 million euros ($218 million) of Russian Central Bank assets are immobilized in the EU," he told a briefing.

Wigand added that the upcoming summit will consider a proposal from the European Commission, which came several months ago, to find ways to work with the interest earned on these assets in the EU.

Discussions on the issue continue in a working group on Russia's assets, the last meeting of which took place in late May, the spokesperson said.

The European Council summit is scheduled for June 29-30.