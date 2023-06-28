BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) EU leaders intend to discuss at a summit in Brussels on June 29 the conflict in Ukraine, as well as the topics of Russian frozen assets and assistance to Kiev, a senior EU official said on Wednesday.

When discussing security with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the topic of security guarantees for Ukraine will also be touched upon, however the internal situation in Russia is not on the agenda of the EU summit on June 29, but probably the topic will be touched upon, the official said.

The issue of the use of Russian frozen assets continues to be a topic of controversy in the European Union due to its possible side effects, the official added.