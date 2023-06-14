EU Leaders to Discuss Ukraine, China, NATO at June Summit - Swedish EU Affairs Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The Ukraine conflict, China, the United States, Latin America and NATO will become the main topics of discussion at the European Union leaders' summit from June 29-30, Swedish EU Affairs Minister Jessika Roswall said on Wednesday.

"On the 29th and 30th of June, the European Council will convene to deal with Ukraine, economy, security and defense as well as migration. Leaders will also discuss China and prepare the summit in July with Latin America and the Carribean," Roswall said at the plenary session of the European Parliament.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the meeting via video link and discuss together with European leaders the latest events of the conflict, including the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, she said.

The participants of the summit will also assess the preparations of the 11th sanctions package against Russia and discuss the use of Russia's frozen assets to restore Ukraine.

Arms supplies to Kiev is also on the agenda, Roswall said.

"In the presence of (NATO) Secretary General Stoltenberg, the European Council will discuss EU-NATO cooperation ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius. Moreover, the European Council will hold a strategic discussion on China. Unity and determination will strengthen the effectiveness and credibility of our own relations with China," she said.

The Swedish minister also said that Europe must have "open but firm approach" in its foreign relations, including with the United States.