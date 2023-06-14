UrduPoint.com

EU Leaders To Discuss Ukraine, China, NATO At June Summit - Swedish EU Affairs Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 05:30 PM

EU Leaders to Discuss Ukraine, China, NATO at June Summit - Swedish EU Affairs Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The Ukraine conflict, China, the United States, Latin America and NATO will become the main topics of discussion at the European Union leaders' summit from June 29-30, Swedish EU Affairs Minister Jessika Roswall said on Wednesday.

"On the 29th and 30th of June, the European Council will convene to deal with Ukraine, economy, security and defense as well as migration. Leaders will also discuss China and prepare the summit in July with Latin America and the Carribean," Roswall said at the plenary session of the European Parliament.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the meeting via video link and discuss together with European leaders the latest events of the conflict, including the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, she said.

The participants of the summit will also assess the preparations of the 11th sanctions package against Russia and discuss the use of Russia's frozen assets to restore Ukraine.

Arms supplies to Kiev is also on the agenda, Roswall said.

"In the presence of (NATO) Secretary General Stoltenberg, the European Council will discuss EU-NATO cooperation ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius. Moreover, the European Council will hold a strategic discussion on China. Unity and determination will strengthen the effectiveness and credibility of our own relations with China," she said.

The Swedish minister also said that Europe must have "open but firm approach" in its foreign relations, including with the United States.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe China Parliament European Union Vilnius Kiev United States June July From

Recent Stories

ECC allows Pakistan LNG Limited to execute propose ..

ECC allows Pakistan LNG Limited to execute proposed framework agreement with SOC ..

23 minutes ago
 UAE public joint-stock companies&#039; capital rea ..

UAE public joint-stock companies&#039; capital reaches AED702 billion by end of ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE banking sector sees AED263 billion in savings ..

UAE banking sector sees AED263 billion in savings deposits until March 2023

47 minutes ago
 etisalat by e&amp; launches &#039;Apps 360&#039; f ..

Etisalat by e&amp; launches &#039;Apps 360&#039; for to digitally empower busine ..

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture awarded certificates for three Autis ..

Dubai Culture awarded certificates for three Autism-friendly facilities

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Land Department participates in inaugural Qa ..

Dubai Land Department participates in inaugural Qatar Real Estate Forum

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.